Hyderabad Airport launches on-site COVID-19 test facility for international flyers; details here

Recently, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad launched an on-site COVID-19 testing laboratory, giving flyers the added facility for a safe journey. GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) said, as per the government mandate, on arrival, international flyers have to carry their RT-PCR negative report, conducted within a duration of 96 hours before departures from the origin country. To avoid institutional quarantine, this report has to be furnished to the officials of the state government deputed at the airport. However, with the newly launched RT-PCR testing facility at the Hyderabad Airport, now air passengers will also have an option to get themselves tested on their arrival, according to a PTI report.

To provide the services for testing novel coronavirus samples, GHIAL has collaborated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) certified agency and Mapmygenome, a city-based National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Set up at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the Mapmygenome coronavirus test laboratory is operational round the clock. Other than the on-site COVID-19 testing facility for air passengers, the laboratory also offers walk-in options for airport staff or anyone interested in getting a coronavirus test done.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, was quoted in the report saying that the airport has come up with a COVID-19 testing facility at the airport, in line with MoCA and state government guidelines, to ensure easier availability of coronavirus testing for all arriving international flyers as well as others who require access to such a facility. On arrival, the international air passengers with a negative RT-PCR test report can continue their onward journey or they can get an exemption from Institutional Quarantine.

However, as per the guidelines issued by the government, they will have to undergo home quarantine unless they qualify for special exemptions as per applicable government rules. If the result of the test comes out positive, the traveller will be processed in line with applicable protocols of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) mandated by the state government authorities.