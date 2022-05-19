Hyderabad Airport bags Green Award for fifth consecutive time for its efficient Carbon Management process

Hyderabad Airport: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has won the silver award in the Airports Council International’s Green Airports Recognition programme for the fifth consecutive time. The airport won this award for its efficient Carbon Management process, an IE report said. The Hyderabad Airport won this in the 15-50 MPPA category in the Asia-Pacific region, as per a statement issued by the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited. GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker was quoted in the report saying that GHIAL has been compliant with green norms by using sustainable resources, environment-friendly products, environment-friendly technology, energy-efficient devices as well as opting for renewable energy and alternative fuels.

According to the report, the Green Airports Recognition programme of ACI promotes environmental best practices in order to minimize the impact of the aviation industry on the environment. It recognizes ACI members of Asia-Pacific for outstanding environmental initiatives and projects. In order to contribute to the environmental goal of the International Civil Aviation Organization of limiting or reducing the aviation greenhouse gas emissions’ impact on the Global Climate, the Hyderabad Airport has been promoting initiatives including green buildings, energy conservation, renewable energy use, eco-friendly refrigerants usage and fuel conservation, green belt development – carbon sinking, fuel and energy-efficient airport operations, greenhouse gas emissions management as well as carbon neutrality.

The statement further said that the Carbon Management of GHIAL is also aligned with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 13 which mandates urgent action to combat climate change as well as its impacts. Subsequently, GHIAL has adopted the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme of Airports Council International to become the first airport in the Asia Pacific region in its category to achieve Carbon Neutral Level 3+ status. GHIAL is said to be also working towards becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport.