How the new greenfield airport near Chennai city will be a game-changer, CII explains

Trade body Confederation of Indian Industry Monday termed the greenfield airport proposed by the Tamil Nadu government to be set up near here as a ‘game-changer’ and said it would propel industrial growth in the state. The planned airport would ease the traffic congestion in the existing aerodrome and also help in further expanding the international routes to the city, a press release from CII said. “The new greenfield airport is one of the key recommendations of CII in developing the infrastructure in Tamil Nadu,” the release said.

“The CII thanks Chief Minister K Palaniswami for taking several proactive measures specifically in ‘Ease of Doing’ business to make Tamil Nadu a leader in all spheres of development”, the release added. During the valedictory function of the late chief minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran’s birth anniversary Sunday, Palaniswami had announced a slew of projects, including a worldclass international airport near the city.