How Lifeline Udan flights are supporting India’s war against the novel Coronavirus; top points

The flights, under Lifeline Udan, are being coordinated by a control room set up under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Civil Aviation leadership.

Lifeline Udan: As part of India’s war against the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched “Lifeline Udan”. Under this initiative, flights are being operated for the movement of essential and medical supplies across the nation. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, as many as 62 Lifeline Udan flights have been operated under this initiative during the five day period from 26 March 2020 to 30 March 2020, transporting more than 15.4 tons of essential medical supplies. Out of the 62 flights, as many as 45 flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. Take a look at some of the major steps taken by the ministry under the Lifeline Udan initiative: