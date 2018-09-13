How Delhi’s IGI airport plans to get rid of 1.7 lakh sq metres of carpet flooring

Soon, the carpet across the Terminal 3 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will be removed. (image: IE)

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport: Soon, the carpet across the Terminal 3 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will be removed. Recently, a spokesperson for Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that the Terminal 3 will have no carpeting of any kind and a new hard floor would be installed. There were many complaints about the slow movement of luggage trolleys. Also, the security officials complained about difficulties in walking the dog squad for bomb detection. Other than these reasons, many people also complained about the colour and pattern of the carpet.

Meanwhile, an official associated with the carpeting procedure since the year 2010, was recently quoted in an IE report saying that even though over the years, the carpet got a mixed response, it has many advantages like the carpet eliminates the rattling sound of strollers, which helps to keep the airport silent, therefore, the announcements are clearer. Also, it prevents passengers from injuries and contributes to good indoor air quality. The official also said that in the arrival area, the carpets, whose design is inspired from the Delhi skyline give a welcoming feel to passengers.

The spokesperson informed that the carpets, Spread over an area of 1,70,000 sq metres, were manufactured by UK’s Brintons Carpets at their Asia unit in Mulshi near Pune. He said that the full consignment of the carpets was transported to the national capital in 85 containers, each 30 feet long and also it was the largest ever commercial order in the world for carpets for a single customer.

On, July 3, 2010, the terminal was launched for the 2010 Commonwealth Games by the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and from July 28, 2010, onwards, the terminal commenced full international operations. Since, the time of inauguration, the carpet has been in the same place.

According to the spokesperson, the process of removing the carpet will start by the end of October and by the end of the year, it will be completed in a phased manner. The airport authorities have already started the process of replacing the carpet with hard flooring at the terminal in the passenger movement area along the piers, he informed.

The spokesperson further said that the airport has identified a solution which is designed for heavy passenger loads, as observed in airports. Once the entire process of replacing the carpet is complete, the overall passenger experience would be enhanced, especially while dragging luggage in between the travellators. The work for this is likely to start before the end of October, he added.

Recently, some passengers tweeted, tagging the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, while complaining about the bad condition of the carpet and how it is inconvenient for most of the passengers. However, the airport authority insisted that the decision to remove the carpets was not a reaction to the tweets by the passengers. Also, in response to one of the complaints, DIAL stated that the airport has initiated the design as well as the implementation process in order to replace the carpet in the passenger movement area with hard flooring along the piers in a phased manner.

According to the spokesperson, the condition of the carpets first came on the radar two years ago, during regular checks. He said that in the buggy movement areas and in between the travellators of both the Domestic as well as International piers, due to heavy wear and tear, some portions of the carpets had been flattening. Since then, the airport is conducting R&D in order to find an alternative material to replace the carpets, he said. So far, four-five firms have been shortlisted and the airport authority will take a call soon, he added.