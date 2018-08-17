Hisar Airport: Haryana gets its first civil, airport; from flights to facilities – 5 things to know

The Hisar Airport is being developed on over 4,200 acres of land.

Hisar Airport: Haryana gets its first civilian airport! On August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day, the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar dedicated the state’s first civil airport at Hisar to the people of Haryana. According to the Chief Minister, the Hisar Airport would open the possibilities of creating an economic corridor as well as a vibrant industrial ecosystem. He also said that soon, a high-speed train would be started from Hisar to Delhi in order to improve connectivity to the IGI Airport. Here are 5 things that you should know about the Hisar Airport in Haryana:

1) The Hisar Airport is being developed on over 4,200 acres of land. 600 acres of land is there with the Civil Aviation Department and with the recent transfer of 3,600 acres by Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, the Civil Aviation Department is now the official owner of 4,200 acres of land.

2) The state government of Haryana also plans to come up with a cargo terminal, aero-space, defence MRO, defence university and aviation university in the second phase of the project. It is expected that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same is likely to be completed within the next 18 months.

3) Pinnacle Airways Limited has bid for two routes namely, Delhi-Hisar and Hisar-Chandigarh, under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN. Six flight services per week have been planned on both routes.

4) For these routes, a nominal amount of around Rs 1,450 would be charged per passenger. The airport is expected to commence operation from mid-October onwards, this year.

5) Recently, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has also been signed between the state government of Haryana and SpiceJet Limited. The SpiceJet has shown interest for assistance in the development of Phase-II and Phase- III of the project.