Hindon airport opens! Fly from Delhi to these places at affordable rates; destination details here

Delhi-NCR gets a second airport at Hindon! Good news for fliers in Delhi-NCR as the much-awaited second airport apart from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has come up in Ghaziabad’s Hindon! The new airport will provide more convenience for people residing in East Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad areas in the national capital region under the Modi government’s RCS-UDAN scheme. There has been demand for a second airport in the sprawling Delhi-NCR areas. Also, a slot as well as infrastructure constraints at the IGI Airport often led to flights delays and caused inconvenience for fliers. The biggest takeaway from the opening of the Hindon airport for civilian flights is that under UDAN, passengers will be able to fly at affordable rates!

Hindon domestic Airport in Ghaziabad; all you need to know

Modi government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN is a flagship of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The project was launched with an aim to provide air connectivity to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across India. Fliers at Hindon Airport will get flights for Nasik in Maharashtra, Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, Kannur in Kerala, Hubli in Karnataka, Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Jamnagar in Gujarat and Kalaburgi (Gulbarga) in Karnataka.

Flight charges from Hindon Airport: The flights which will operate from Hindon Airport are IndiGo Airlines, Heritage aviation, Ghodawat Airlines, TurboAirlines. Under RCS-UDAN scheme, airfares are capped at Rs 2,500 per hour of flight to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Salient features of Hindon civil enclave: The new Hindon airport has a Terminal Area of 5425 sqm. This has a peak hour handling capacity of 300 passengers. It has eight check-in counters, two arrival carrousel, four frisking booths, car parking with a capacity of handling 90 cars.

The new terminal building at Hindon Airport equipped with public address system, fire fighting and fire alarm system, flight information display system, CCTV and baggage scanners. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 40 crore.

Hindon Airport has quite a few sustainability features. These are double insulated roofing system, LED lighting, double skinned insulated wall panel, rainwater harvesting system and low heat gain glazing.

Brief history of Hindon Airport: Hindon Airport originally belongs to Indian Air Force (IAF) as an airbase. It is located in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district. Airports Authority of India (AAI) has built a New Civil Enclave for the operation of RCS flights. The decision was taken considering the infrastructure constraints at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi and it has been decided to operate some of the RCS flights from Hindon Airforce station.