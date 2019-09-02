Hindon Airport in Delhi-NCR to begin commercial operations from Oct; fly at affordable fares to these cities

The AAI official said that there have been issues related to slots that needed to be sorted out between the Indian Air Force and airline companies.

Hindon airport (VIDX) in Ghaziabad is likely to begin commercial flight operations from October! Flyers from Noida, Ghaziabad, and East Delhi may finally get to board flights from the newly-inaugurated Hindon airport in the first half of October. This comes after the Ministry of Defence has given its nod, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official was quoted saying by PTI. Financial Express Online had earlier reported that there have been delays in commencement of domestic commerical flight operations at the airport.

Once the operations begin, flyers will be able to travel to tier-3 cities across India such as Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, Nasik in Maharashtra, Hubli in Karnataka, Kannur in Kerala, Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, Kalaburgi (Gulbarga) in Karnataka, Jamnagar in Gujarat, and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, several airlines like Heritage Aviation, Ghodawat Airlines, IndiGo Airlines, and TurboAirlines bagged routes connecting from Hindon.

Flyers will be able to book flight tickets at affordable rates for tier-2 and tier-3 cities as airlines need to cap flight ticket prices at Rs 2,500 per hour of flight under norms laid down by the RCS-UDAN scheme.

The AAI official said that there have been issues related to slots that needed to be sorted out between the Indian Air Force and airline companies. He claimed it was expected that these issues would be resolved soon and the flight operations will begin from the first half of October, 2019 from Hindon airport. Two airlines have got the nod to operate from Hindon airport. The Ministry of Defence has given green light to the proposal of Ghodawat Enterprises and Delhi-based Heritage Aviation to operate flights from the Hindon airport, the AAI official said.

Earlier this year, on March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new civil enclave at Hindon airport. Commercial flights would be operated under the operation of RCS (regional air connectivity) scheme.