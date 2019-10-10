Hindon Airport in Delhi-NCR to begin commercial flight ops under UDAN from tomorrow; check route details

Hindon airport has a Terminal Area of 5425 sqm and a peak hour handling capacity of 300 passengers.

Hindon Airport (VIDX) is set to begin commercial flight operations on October 11. The first flight will be between Hindon civil airport in Ghaziabad and Pithoragarh Airstrip (NNS). Booking for the inaugural flight will began on the day of Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami which is October 8. Hindon Airport is an Indian Air Force (IAF) airbase. However, a new civil enclave has been constructed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Hindon Airport flight schedule, booking

From October 11 onwards, Heritage aviation will start conducting commercial flight operations between Hindon Airport and Pithoragarh Airstrip. There will be one flight per day. Flights will be available six days a week. The flight will depart from Pithoragarh Airstrip at 11.30 AM and reach Hindon Airport at 12.30 PM. The return flight from Hindon Airport will start at 1 PM and reach Pithoragarh Airstrip at 2 PM. The flight won’t be available on Thursday.

“Heritage aviation conducts flight operation under Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN scheme. We already operation on Dehradun-Pithoragarh route. So far there will be a single flight per day, six days a week. Within a month, the company is planning to operate 2 flights per day from Hindon Airport,” Rohit Mathur, CEO, Heritage aviation told Financial Express Online.

Mathur said that booking for a flight from Hindon Airport can be done on Heritage Aviation’s portal. One needs to go to airheritage.in/ebooking/home/ . You need to go to the ‘Find Your Flights’ section and book your flights. The booking will commence from October 8, Mathur told Financial Express Online. Mathur stated that Heritage aviation will use Kingair 350 on the Hindon Airport-Pithoragarh route. The aircraft has double club-style seats for eight passengers.

Gradually, there will be flights to Kannur in Kerala, Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Hubli in Karnataka, Jamnagar in Gujarat, Kalaburgi (Gulbarga) in Karnataka, and Nasik in Maharashtra. Hindon airport has a Terminal Area of 5425 sqm and a peak hour handling capacity of 300 passengers. The civil enclave has eight check-in counters and a car parking that can accommodate 90 cars. The cost of the project was Rs 40 crore.