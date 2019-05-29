Hindon airport to begin commercial flights from June-end! Fly to these places at affordable rates from Delhi

Hindon airport to begin commercial operations! Fliers from and to Delhi-NCR have reason to cheer as commercial flight operations from Hindon airport in Ghaziabad are set to start by the end of June. A senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has confirmed this to Financial Express Online. Adding to the cheer is the fact that flights from Hindon airport will operate under the affordable UDAN scheme, which means the airfares will be capped. The Ministry of Defence had given its approval for civil enclave which belongs to Indian Air Force (IAF). AAI has developed the facility to ease air traffic congestion from the Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI, DEL) in Delhi. Hindon airport is located around 40 kilometres from the Delhi IGI Airport. Here is everything you need to know about Hindon airport in Ghaziabad: 1. Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad is the second airport in Delhi-NCR. Earlier on March 8 ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new civil enclave. 2. Current status: Ministry of Defence has approved the proposal put forward by Bengaluru-based Ghodawat Enterprises which runs airline brand Star Air. It will operate RCS (regional air connectivity scheme) flights which will commence by end of June this year. 3. Flight routes, schedule, airlines from Hindon Airport: Fliers will get flights for tourist destinations and key tier-3 cities across India. You can board flights for Nasik in Maharashtra, Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, Kannur in Kerala, Hubli in Karnataka, Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, Kalaburgi (Gulbarga) in Karnataka, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and Jamnagar in Gujarat. Several airline operators have bagged routes connecting from Hindon. These airlines are Ghodawat Airlines, Heritage Aviation, TurboAirlines and IndiGo Airlines. 4. Flight ticket offers at Hindon Airport: Flight operations from Hindon Airport will start under the RCS-UDAN scheme, a flagship project undertaken by the Modi government. This scheme provides affordable flight tickets to tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Under the rules of the scheme, airlines need to cap flight ticket prices at Rs 2,500 per hour of flight. 5. The Hindon Airport was built at a cost of around Rs 40 crore. The terminal building can handle 300 passengers during peak hours. The terminal is built at a sprawling area of 5425 sqm. The terminal building has four frisking booths, eight check-in counters, two arrival carousel. For passengers\u2019 convenience, it has a parking area which can accommodate 90 cars. 6. Hindon Airport is equipped with modern facilities such as fire fighting and fire alarm system, public address system, flight information display system, CCTV and baggage scanners. The airport also has a double insulated roofing system, double skinned insulated wall panel, rainwater harvesting system, LED lighting and low heat gain glazing. While AAI developed the airport infrastructure, the Uttar Pradesh government constructed the approach road to the airport. 7. The start of flight operations will benefit as well as provide better convenience for fliers residing in East Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad areas. There was long-standing demand for a second airport in Delhi-NCR. Earlier it was decided that the commercial flight operations were scheduled to begin from March 15, as per PTI report. 8. The present Hindon Airport was originally used as an airbase by Indian Air Force (IAF). The decision to build a New Civil Enclave for the operation of RCS flights was taken after the infrastructure constraints at Indira Gandhi International Airport arose.