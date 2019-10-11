Hindon Airport begins operation; check location, flight schedule, key details of Delhi-NCR’s 2nd airport

Hindon Airport has begun its commercial flight operation today i.e October 11.

Flyers from Delhi-NCR finally have a second operational airport as commercial flight services commence at Hindon Airport (VIDX). The airport will provide more options for flyers who have to travel to second or three-tier destinations within Indian under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN, a flagship programme started by the Modi government. Hindon Airport is originally an Indian Air Force airbase. Airports Authority of India (AAI) has constructed a civil enclave.

Hindon airport start date:

Hindon Airport has begun its commercial flight operation today i.e October 11. The first flight was between Hindon civil airport and Pithoragarh Airstrip (NNS).

Hindon airport location:

Hindon civil airport is located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. However, Ghaziabad is part of Delhi-NCR. Hindon Airport is 39 km away from New Delhi Railway station. It is 50 km away from Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi. It is 30 km from Noida.

Hindon airport flight schedule:

Heritage airport is handling the flight operation at Hindon Airport. As of now, there will be a solitary flight per day. The flight departs from Hindon Airport at 1 pm and reaches Pithoragarh Airstrip at 2 PM. Flight is available six days a week. Flyers won’t get flight on Thursday.

Hindon airport flight list:

Once the full operation begins, flyers can board flights for Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, Kannur in Kerala, Hubli in Karnataka, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Jamnagar in Gujarat, Nasik in Maharashtra, and Kalaburgi (Gulbarga) in Karnataka.

Hindon Airport flight fares: Under the RCS-UDAN scheme, the central government has capped airfares at Rs 2,500 per hour of flight destined to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Hindon Airport on March 8. The terminal area of the Hindon Airport consists of 5425 sqm. It has the capacity of handling 300 passengers during peak hours. There are eight check-in counters. It has car parking that can accommodate 90 cars. Hindon Civil enclave has been built at a cost of Rs 40 crore.