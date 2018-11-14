High risk of ‘bird hit’ at the site of Navi Mumbai International Airport: Study

By: | Updated: November 14, 2018 4:47 PM

The study states that Navi Mumbai harbours an extensive bird diversity which is now being threatened by fast-paced development. Around 287 species were observed within 10 kms of the proposed site between 2012 and 2016.

navi mumbaiA study observed that the site of the Navi Mumbai International Airport at Panvel in Maharashtra faces a high risk of bird hit.

The site of the Navi Mumbai International Airport at Panvel in Maharashtra faces a high risk of bird hit. This was the finding of a five-year study conducted by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) between 2012 and 2016. According to an IE report, the study states that Navi Mumbai harbours an extensive bird diversity which is now being threatened by fast-paced development. The study observed around 287 species within 10 kms of the proposed site since December 2011. According to the BNHS, as many as six ‘globally threatened’ and eight ‘near threatened’ species, including the Lesser Flamingo and Black-headed Ibis, were observed in abundance at the site during the study period.

As a next step, the BNHS will now conduct a ten-year study in consultation with the City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO) on ways to curtail bird hits at the site of the airport. This study would involve understanding the patterns of migrating birds and suggesting measures for ensuring minimum disruption to their habitat. A senior CIDCO official was quoted in the report saying that after the study showed chances of bird hits at the airport, they approached BNHS for consultation. Based on the inputs by BNHS, they will implement the design plans and take required action. They will also pay a fee of Rs 10 crore to BNHS for consultation over the ten years.

Lokesh Chandra, Managing Director of CIDCO was quoted in the report saying that the study by BNHS will help them take precautionary measures to avoid conflicts with birds. A 2,054-hectare area at Panvel has been demarcated as the Navi Mumbai airport zone. The area around the site consists of creeks, rivers and mangroves. They serve as a habitat for the converging birds as well as for the Karnala Bird Sanctuary which is located near the site.

[Ad]Salary above 30000? 55+ Credit Card options to choose from. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The construction of Navi Mumbai International Airport is likely to involve reclamation of mangroves, diversion of rivers, blasting of hills, and disturbance to habitats of many bird species. According to the daily’s report, environmentalists have raised objections over the ecological damage to the area due to the construction of the airport. The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests gave the stage-II forest and wildlife clearance in 2016 with which CIDCO has acquired all approvals needed to construct the airport.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. High risk of ‘bird hit’ at the site of Navi Mumbai International Airport: Study
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition