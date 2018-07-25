Haryana government to extend existing airstrips in five aerodromes

The airstrips at Karnal, Pinjore, Bhiwani and Narnaul would be extended to accommodate medium sized aircraft for activities like parking, sub-basing, flying training, as well as adventure sports, for which the department had already invited an expression of interest, the official added. (Representative image)

The Haryana government has decided to extend the existing airstrips in five aerodromes of the state, a spokesman of the Civil Aviation Department said here today. While Hisar airport is being developed as an international aviation hub and would have its airstrip extended to 9,000 feet, four other airstrips at Karnal, Pinjore, Bhiwani and Narnaul would be extended to up to 5,000 feet, he said. The airstrips at Karnal, Pinjore, Bhiwani and Narnaul would be extended to accommodate medium sized aircraft for activities like parking, sub-basing, flying training, as well as adventure sports, for which the department had already invited an expression of interest, the official added.

He said work was underway at Hisar airport and it would be ready for domestic flights under the regional connectivity scheme of the central government by the end of this month as part of Phase-I of its development.

The airstrip at Hisar would be extended to 9,000 feet. State-of-the-art landing facilities would be installed by the end of next year to accommodate larger aircraft for parking, basing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities envisaged in Phase-II of its development, the spokesperson said in a release.