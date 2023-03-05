Gujarat’s Hirasar airport to soon begin flight operations – Here’s all you need to know about state’s largest airport

Good news for air travellers! Soon Gujarat‘s Hirasar airport will be opened for commercial operations. With the opening of the airport, the entire Saurashtra region will be benefitted. The Hirasar airport is also set to become the largest airport in the state.

Location:-

The new greenfield airport is located approximately 30 km from Rajkot city and on the Rajkot-Ahmadabad highway. The airport has the longest runway of 3.5 km length in the state, which is capable enough to serve AirBus-321 type of aircraft and the apron will be suitable for parking 14 aircraft. It also has a 700-meter-long water tunnel below the runway, which is the longest in Asia.

Cost:-

With the project cost of Rs 1,405 crores, the airport is spread over 1,025.54 hectares, of which 96.48 percent is government land. The total built-up area of the airport is 23,000 sqm.

Work Status:-

At present, more than 90 percent work has been completed. The approach road from the main road will be completed this month. A temporary terminal with single-luggage transport and checking is ready. It will be used as a cargo terminal in the future. A permanent terminal will be ready by the year-end. The terminal building of Hirasar airport will be capable to handle nearly 1,800 passengers during peak hours.

Design:-

The façade design of the terminal building is influenced by the existing Palaces of Rajkot like the Ranjit Vilas Palace. will depict various art forms including dandiya dance through its dynamic external façade and splendid interiors.

Significance:-

There are several small-scale and heavy industries located in Rajkot. The city is playing an important role in complex supply chains with a global perspective, which is expected to grow exponentially. With the functioning of the new airport, both time and cost related to logistics for multiple industries in the region will get reduced. It will also help in the generation of new employment opportunities.