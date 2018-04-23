Guess what! Indore airport handled over 2 million passengers in 2017-18

During the fiscal 2016-17, the number of flyers stood at 17.82 lakh, the official informed. (Representation Photo: PTI)

Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Airport has joined select airports of the country which see more than 20 lakh flyers annually, a senior official said today. Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, Devi Ahilyabai Airport, told PTI today that the number of passengers the airport handled during the financial year 2017-18 rose by nearly 33 per cent to 23.66 lakh.

During the fiscal 2016-17, the number of flyers stood at 17.82 lakh, the official informed. The official expressed hope that the number of flyers annually would reach 25 lakh in the current financial year, adding that enhanced air connectivity and passengers amenities were fuelling this growth in traffic. She said that the airport currently operates 68 scheduled flights, 34 each of arriving and departing flights, daily and this number is expected to reach 80 per day by December this year.

She said that enhancement in infrastructure at the airport last month now allowed it to operate flights round the clock. Sanyal said that the Airport Authority of India had approved the “Automatic Dependent Surveillance Radar” system for the airport keeping in mind an expected increase in flights in the near future. The system would allow the airport to manage more flights in an efficient way, the official said.