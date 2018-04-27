Greater Noida’s Jewar airport gets final nod: How the infrastructure project will be a big boon for NCR

The Jewar airport will be able to handle over 10 crore passengers by 2050.

The upcoming Jewar airport in Greater Noida, which recently got the final nod, is going to become the second international airport in the national capital region. According to the state government of Uttar Pradesh, the construction work for the proposed airport at Jewar will start by year-end. The state government of Uttar Pradesh has already received in-principle approval for the airport project from the Central government. The Civil Aviation Minister of Uttar Pradesh Nand Gopal Gupta said that the Jewar airport will benefit many sectors and people of western Uttar Pradesh, who have to travel more than 250 km for Delhi and Lucknow airports.

According to PwC, the agency which prepared the techno-economic feasibility report of the airport, the Jewar airport will be able to handle over 10 crore passengers by 2050. It mentioned that the adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh such as Agra and Gautam Budh Nagar would be the main contributors to the fliers volume to the airport, and 88 per cent of the airport traffic would be domestic while 15 per cent would be international. The report by PwC also states that the airport will enable passengers to take flights to international destinations such as London, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok apart from flying to major domestic destinations.

The report states that the airport can serve 37 domestic and 31 international destinations by 2050. It also said that the first phase of the project is slated to be ready by 2022-23 and by then the airport is expected to handle 60 lakh passengers. The report also said that the airport is expected to serve one crore passengers annually by 2029-30 and one hundred million passengers annually by 2050.

Interestingly, the Jewar airport is likely to get connected by at least two different train systems to New Delhi. According to a ToI report, the state government of Uttar Pradesh is examining the feasibility of having a dedicated RRTS (Rapid Rail Transit System) corridor from New Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to the Jewar airport site. The report also stated that 3 RRTS routes have already been approved from Sarai Kale Khan area to Meerut, Panipat and Alwar.

The Jewar airport, which will be connected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, will also get will also get an Aerocity like New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. For the development of Jewar Airport, around 5,000 hectares of land has been identified and for the construction of terminal buildings and runways, the first phase of land acquisition measuring 1,327 hectares is expected to be initiated soon.