Great news for Delhi and NCR residents! Jewar International Airport construction to start post elections

Allahabad High Court dismissed the petitions filed by eight farmers, seeking to cancel the notification issued for acquiring land in Jewar for the airport.

Great news for Delhi and NCR residents! The construction work for the proposed Jewar International Airport will start after the Lok Sabha polls 2019. In the latest development, the Allahabad High Court dismissed the petitions filed by eight farmers, seeking to cancel the notification issued for acquiring land in Jewar for the airport. With this, the work on the greenfield Airport in Jewar, along the 165 km Yamuna Expressway, can start once the Lok Sabha elections are over, according to officials quoted in an HT report. On October 30, 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government had notified the acquisition of 1,239.14 hectares for the development of the airport under Section 11 of the 2013 land acquisition act which is towards the rights to fair compensation and transparency.

Later, the administration sought the objections from the land owners under Section 19 of the Act. On February 23, 2019, eight farmers from Kishorpur village had filed a plea in the Allahabad high court to strike down the notification, according to the report. The petitioners were seeking the land rates four times the prevailing circle rates, which is a land rate fixed by the government for all the land parcels, against the government’s offer of around 2,300 to 2,500 per square metre of the agricultural land. Through the petition, the farmers demanded Rs 3600 per square metre.

Thakur Dhirendra Singh, Jewar MLA was quoted in the report saying that the high court has dismissed their petitions, thereby clearing all the hurdles in the way of the airport project. As per the law, the administration will now seek permission from the Election Commission of India to start the distribution of land compensation to farmers after April 11, which is the polling day in Gautam Budh Nagar. The administration is likely to start the distribution of compensation to residents of Ranhera, Parohi villages, Dayanatpur, Banwaribans, Kishorpur, Rohi and Kureb after the model code of conduct is lifted.

Around 1,239 hectares are to be acquired from these seven villages for the airport project in the first phase. The estimated budget for the Jewar airport project is between Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore, the report said. The project is expected to be operational by the years 2022-2023. The entire airport development project needs around 5,000 hectares.