Govt working on policy for regional airlines, helicopter operators to boost last-mile connectivity: Scindia

India has 130-140 civil helicopters and a developed country has helicopters in thousands, the minister said.

In a bid to boost last-mile connectivity, the Modi government is working on a policy for regional airlines and helicopter operators, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said recently. The emphasis has to be on smaller town airports as well as regional connectivity in the country, the minister said. At an event organized by industry body ASSOCHAM, Scindia said that they are going to come out with a policy for regional airlines as well as for helicopters in order to make them much more pervasive, to make them much more economical, and to provide that last mile connectivity because growth will also come from that sector, PTI reported.

According to the Union Minister, the growth opportunity is coming from smaller cities such as Jharsuguda in the state of Odisha and Rupsi in Assam. The government has to provide the last mile connectivity, he said. Today, the penetration of helicopters in the country is negligible, Scindia mentioned. He further noted that India has 130-140 civil helicopters and a developed country has helicopters in thousands. So the government has to come out with a policy that makes it possible for helicopters to drive the growth especially in Northeast states as well as in the island states, he said. India’s aviation sector is at an early part of its growth stage. The aviation sector is going to become the backbone of the transportation of India, he said.

The minister further said that today, the auto sector is known by the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and added that he wants the airline ecosystem to grow similarly. In the aviation sector’s success is the government’s success, according to him. As many as 11 states had VAT rate on aviation turbine fuel between 1-4% and 25 states had between 15-30% when he took charge as the Aviation Minister, Scindia stated. Then the government went to states and helped them understand that lowering the ATF’s VAT rate will help them in giving a boost to economic growth and tourism, he said. In the last over six months, 12 more states have brought their VAT rate on ATF in the 1-4% bracket. The minister also assured that he would not rest until VAT is reduced in all states.