​​ ​
  4. Government to soon reduce exam fee of aircraft maintenance engineers, says Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha

Government to soon reduce exam fee of aircraft maintenance engineers, says Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha

The government would soon reduce the exam fee of aircraft maintenance engineers, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha tonight said.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 30, 2018 6:18 AM
aircraft, jayant sinha, aircraft engineer, aeronautical engineer, exam fee, According to management consulting firm IMaCS’s Comprehensive Skill Gap Report, 72,900 technicians and AMEs will be required by the industry by 2035.

The government would soon reduce the exam fee of aircraft maintenance engineers, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha tonight said. “The rule change to reduce exam fees from Rs. 2,500 to Rs 1,500 is expected to get implemented by next week,” he tweeted. Earlier, Director General of Civil Aviation B S Bhullar had said that following several representations, the aviation watchdog proposed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation that examination fees for aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs) be reduced.

The AME trainees passing out from the DGCA-approved AME training institute have to pass as many as 11 modules, and each of these carry an examination fee of Rs 2,500. According to management consulting firm IMaCS’s Comprehensive Skill Gap Report, 72,900 technicians and AMEs will be required by the industry by 2035.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Veenu Jindal
    Apr 10, 2018 at 11:50 am
    Great News for those who are pursuing Aircraft Maintenance Engineering or wanted to make their in Aviation. The requirement of Aircraft Maintenance Engineers in the coming era would be increased. Aircraft Maintenance Engineering can well be a good choice as it is considered a re ble . The best College for AME, IIA Group of Ins utions is one of the premiers Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Ins utions in India, which imparts DGCA approved Aircraft Maintenance Training for the last 38 years. Visit : s: goo.gl/jHDV4a
    Reply
    1. Shaligram Nimje
      Mar 30, 2018 at 7:59 pm
      Dgca now became very costlier and revenues gainer board. They dont care of the eco condn. Before 2004 all papers could be attempted in Rs 100/- after 2004 fees get boosted steep by Rs 500/- per papers. Now module system increased no of papers as well as Rs 2500/- per paper thereby increasing the Dgca's revenue by more than 1000 . Only those candidate could apear for exams who has economical strong background with 2500/- per paper without guarantee of passing the exams in one attempt. Thus education system become so costlier that higher middle class also cant afford it. Thanks to Govt for such systems.
      Reply

      Go to Top