Government to chart out strategy for aircraft manufacturing

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 4:18 AM

The Centre would soon chart out a strategy for the domestic manufacturing of aircraft along with promoting aircraft financing from within the country, civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday.

aviation sector, aviation industryThe domestic aviation market is growing at around 17-18% year-on-year for the last four years.

The Centre would soon chart out a strategy for the domestic manufacturing of aircraft along with promoting aircraft financing from within the country, civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday.

Prabhu said the government is also keen on promoting aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) work domestically. “We will soon roll out a road map for manufacturing of aircraft in India,” Prabhu told reporters at the Global Aviation Summit 2019.

“We are already working on financing of aircraft and how that should happen from India. We are losing lot of resources to outsiders,” he added.

The domestic aviation market is growing at around 17-18% year-on-year for the last four years. The local carriers, which currently have around 650 aircraft in their fleet, have an order book of 1,000 aircraft to be delivered in the next 6-7 years. The Union minister unveiled an air cargo policy with an aim to become a logistics hub in the world by 2030.

Also read: Reverse swing! Foreign funds want Indian corporate debt, not sovereign bonds; here’s why

“A policy to provide thrust to air cargo has been drafted for the first time and will fuel the growth of the aviation sector and boost the economy,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. Government to chart out strategy for aircraft manufacturing
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition