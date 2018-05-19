Government examining proposal to reduce clearance time for foreign charter planes to 1 day

DGCA has made it easier for Indian registered charter aircraft to fly abroad by removing several preconditions.

The government is examining a DGCA proposal which will reduce the clearance time for foreign registered chartered planes to fly in and out of India to just one day.

The proposal has been forwarded by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, keeping in mind the problems faced by business class travellers and others flying to India in getting clearance, a time-consuming process.

“There are many categories in this. For majority of them, DGCA has proposed one day for clearance. Final view will be taken in consultation with stake-holders and security agencies,” a DGCA official said.

The proposal, if cleared, will come as a boon for corporate leaders and high net worth individuals who face mired problems getting clearance for their last-minute travel plans.

A committee of secretaries is expected to examine the proposal, given the security implications. The ministry, though, remained optimistic about getting the clearance.

