Good news for travelers! Now experience Bengaluru airport’s terminal 2 in Metaverse

The first phase launch of the ‘BLR Metaport was announced on Tuesday by Bangalore International Airport Ltd.(BIAL)which operates Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

According to BIAL, BLR Airport has now become one the first terminals in the world that can be experienced on metaverse, reported PTI.

BLR Metaport has been built in collaboration with Amazon Web services(AWS) and Polygon. Passengers can enjoy an immersive, three -dimensional (3D) virtual experience at the newly launched Airport. ”Travelers and those who are interested can log in to http://www.blmrtaport.com and can take a virtual tour, navigation of the newly launched terminal 2 can be by using smart devices”, it said.

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, Terminal 2 enters into the world of metaverse through BLR Metaport offering a unique, immersive and virtual experience of the terminal.

Visit us on https://t.co/F04QEGd4YS#BLRAirport #blrmetaport #metaverse #metaversegeneration pic.twitter.com/N5WmxVcQBN — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) December 13, 2022

The newly launched Terminal 2 is an outcome of the Joint Innovation Centre (JIC). The collaboration was announced by BIAL, INTEL and AWS in April, 2022.

BLR Airport – First its kind

The BLR Airport, which is the first of its kind, is designed for an enriching digital experience for the flyers. Customers will get a chance to get hands on new ways of interaction with the airport staff. Navigating terminals, checking in flights, connectivity and shopping are some of the facets which will be offered for the travelers.

BIAL’s Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Satyaki Raghunath stated, “This is our initial into the world of Web 3 and non -fungible tokens (NFTS), and the goal is to captivate flyers with unique and immersive virtual experience.”

BIAL Metaport platform is made up on AWS and uses the “Polygon Blockchain’. ”The aim of the Joint Innvovation Centre is to build new business models with the help of emerging technologies and passenger experiences and lead in the technology innovation in India’s commercial aviation,” the PTI report stated.