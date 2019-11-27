Good news for Tirumala Tirupati pilgrims! Modi Cabinet gives nod for ceremonial lounge at Renigunta Airport

One can easily reach the Tirupati Balaji temple by taking car rental services, buses, and taxis from Renigunta Airport

Good news for Tirumala Tirupati pilgrims! The Tirupati Airport (TIR) is all set to get a brand new ceremonial lounge. Visitors flying to the pilgrim town of Tirupati to offer prayers at Lord Shri Venkateswara temple will be able to experience better amenities at the airport premises. Lakhs of visitors, including VVIPs/VIPs, visit Tirupati and the construction of a ceremonial lounge will be a major convenience for them.

The Union Cabinet has approved the allotment of 1800 sqm land to build a Ceremonial Lounge at the Tirupati Airport or Renigunta Airport. The decision was taken at a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The land belongs to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). It would be given to Andhra Pradesh Education And Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) for a period of 15 years. The license fee has been fixed at a nominal rate of Re 1 per annum. APEWIDC has been entrusted with the responsibility to maintain the ceremonial lounge at the Tirupati airport.

In 2015, the new integrated terminal of Tirupati airport was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. The airport has a Garuda-shaped terminal. This integrated terminal has the capacity to handle code ‘D’ and code ‘C’ types of aircraft. The terminal is equipped with associated infrastructure, and apron, according to a PTI report.

The terminal is built of glass and steel, providing it with a modern swanky look. The terminal has been constructed over an area of 16,500 sq m along with 5,500 sq m of the basement. The terminal building has a capacity of handling 200 international as well as 500 domestic passengers at a time. The new terminal has four immigration counters, 18 check-in-counters, three baggage claim carousels, four baggage conveyors for arrival and one for departure, two VIP lounges, and parking which can accommodate 250 cars, AAI said in a statement, according to the report.

Tirupati International Airport is located 14 km east of the airport. One can easily reach the Tirupati Balaji temple by taking car rental services, buses, and taxis. Flights to and from domestic destinations such as Vijaywada, Madurai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Pune, Varanasi, Mumbai and Goa etc. are available at Tirupati International Airport.