Good news for flyers at Bengaluru Airport! Soon, enjoy luxurious stopovers at lounges and transit hotel

Published: May 29, 2019 11:44:53 AM

The entire refurbishment project would be completed in two phases spanning 18 to 20 months. Therefore, starting from 1 June 2019, parts of the domestic and international lounges, as well as the transit hotel, would be closed.

airportThe operations will be taken over by the new lounge operator, a JV between Gate Group and Travel & Food Service (TFS), India. (BIAL)

Soon, you can enjoy a luxurious stopover at Bengaluru Airport while waiting for your flight! In the coming days, passengers flying from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB) can look forward to an exclusive lounge and transit hotel experience at the airport. At present, the Bengaluru Airport has four lounges – two lounges at the International Security Hold Area (SHA), while the other two at Domestic SHA. The entire refurbishment project would be completed in two phases spanning 18 to 20 months. Therefore, starting from 1 June 2019, parts of the domestic and international lounges, as well as the transit hotel, would be closed. The operations will be taken over by the new lounge operator, a JV between Gate Group and Travel & Food Service (TFS), India.

To improve the overall lounge experience for passengers, the entire conceptualization, design, and development of the new lounges are being carried out by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). The new airport lounges would aim at offering a great opportunity for a luxurious stopover for those flying from/to Bengaluru Airport by optimizing space utilization and developing a strong F&B.

BIAL hopes that once the renovation work is complete, the lounges will offer an “exceptional and memorable experience” with several modern amenities including celebrity chef-curated menus, live cooking, spa, digital zones, barista bar, library and wine cellar among others. Moreover, those who are preparing for a long-haul flight or transit passengers will be able to freshen up using the shower facilities.

According to Kenneth R, Chief Commercial Officer, BIAL, the airport’s main aim is to improve the lounge facilities in a bid to enhance the on-ground travel experience of its air passengers as well as make the lounges at Bengaluru Airport destinations in themselves. The airport’s new lounge concept is aimed at providing air passengers the ultimate hospitality experience, innovation as well as perfect customer service, he added.

