Good news for fliers! SpiceJet starts 14 new flights under UDAN; fly at affordable rates to these places

With the commencement on new flights, fliers travelling in and out non-metros like Lakhimpur, Jharsuguda, Bhopal, Jaipur, Gorakhpur and Udaipur will get hassle-free journey.

Good news for fliers from Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh! Narendra Modi government’s UDAN scheme reaches Jharsuguda, Kishangarh and Lakhimpur! Budget-friendly carrier SpiceJet has launched 14 new flights for Jharsuguda, Kishangarh and Lakhimpur. Apart from these, there would be an additional 14 direct flights connecting metros and non-metros. The central government has launched Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN in 2016 with an aim to boost regional air connectivity to uncharted airports as well as areas across the country at an affordable fare.

UDAN routes: The new routes under UDAN that will be operated by SpiceJet are:

Delhi – Jharsuguda – Delhi

Lakhimpur – Guwahati – Lakhimpur

Kishangarh – Ahmedabad – Kishangarh

Hyderabad – Jharsuguda – Hyderabad

Jaipur – Amritsar – Jaipur

Bhopal – Udaipur – Bhopal

Kolkata – Jharsuguda – Kolkata.

The other routes under UDAN, which have witnessed SpiceJet’s operations are Kishangarh – Ahmedabad – Kishangarh, Jaipur – Amritsar – Jaipur, Lakhimpur – Guwahati – Lakhimpur, Delhi – Jharsuguda – Delhi, Kolkata – Jharsuguda – Kolkata, Bhopal – Udaipur – Bhopal, Hyderabad – Jharsuguda – Hyderabad, Delhi – Kishangarh – Delhi, Mumbai – Porbandar, Kolkata – Pakyong – Kolkata, Hyderabad – Puducherry – Hyderabad, Mumbai – Kandla – Mumbai, Delhi – Adampur – Delhi, Jaipur – Jaisalmer – Jaipur, Ahmedabad – Jaisalmer – Ahmedabad, Surat – Jaisalmer – Surat and Delhi – Kanpur – Delhi sectors. UDAN routes of Gwalior – Hyderabad – Gwalior, Gwalior – Jammu – Gwalior and Belagavi – Hyderabad – Belagavi will also witness SpiceJet flights.

UDAN flights timing: There are daily flights available on Guwahati – Lakhimpur – Guwahati, Jaipur – Amritsar – Jaipur, Bhopal – Udaipur – Bhopal, Delhi – Jharsuguda – Delhi, Jharsuguda – Hyderabad – Jharsuguda, Kolkata – Jharsuguda – Kolkata. From May 1, there will be daily flights from Gwalior – Hyderabad – Gwalior, Gwalior – Jammu – Gwalior, Belagavi – Hyderabad – Belagavi.

UDAN flight fares: Under RCS – UDAN scheme, flight fares have been capped at Rs 2,500 per hour. Flight fare on Gwalior-Hyderabad-Gwalior route is Rs 3,701. You have to shell out Rs 3,701 for a ticket on Gwalior – Jammu – Gwalior route. Fliers need to pay Rs 2,464 per ticket on Belagavi – Hyderabad – Belagavi route.

