Good news for Delhi Airport flyers! In a first, get food served at boarding gates of IGI T3

Flyers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport now have the option to order food and eat it while waiting for flights at the boarding gates. GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has come up with service to provide more convenience to the passengers, as per a PTI report. Under this service, known as ‘Delhi Airport’s FOOD GENIE’, flyers will be served food at boarding gates at Delhi Airport (DEL)’s Terminal 3. Kiosks with interactive self-ordering facility have been installed. Flyers, flying out of the Delhi Airport, can order food as per their choice, the report said.

Within 20 minutes, delivery personnel will deliver the ordered foods at boarding gates of Delhi Airport Terminal 3. There will be designated pick-up points where flyers can receive their food. Going green, DIAL has decided that food delivery personnel will ride electric scooters while delivering foods. Flyers will have the option to eat it while waiting at boarding gates of Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport before catching flights. They can also carry the packed food and munch it on-board.

Delhi Airport is the largest aerodrome in India with three terminals along with as many runways. It has become the busiest airport in India both in terms of passengers as well as cargo traffic. Delhi airport registered annual traffic of 69.8 MPPA in 2018. Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 has state-of-the-art infrastructure and design. In a short span of time, T3 has become a hub for several airlines. The GMR-led DIAL has been focussing on green sustainable technologies. It has also taken environmental sustainability initiatives.

DIAL has been working on a mega expansion project of Delhi Airport to increase the passenger handling capacity up to 100 MPPA by 2022. Delhi Airport is set to have expanded T1 Apron, brand new 4th runway, and dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiway. Terminal 1 will be three times bigger and Terminal 3 will be modified. The ambitious Delhi Airport expansion project will be completed by June, 2022.