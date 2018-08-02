Goa’s new Mopa airport to handle 30 million passengers, says Manohar Parrikar

The Chief Minister, who holds the civil aviation portfolio also said that the estimated cost of the first phase of the project is Rs. 1,900 crore.

The upcoming greenfield airport at North Goa’s Mopa plateau, once completed, will have the potential to handle 30 million passengers annually, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told the State Assembly on Thursday.

“The Mopa Airport is being constructed in four phases with an annual passenger capacity of 4.4 million in phase I, 5.8 million phase II, 9.4 million in phase III and 13.1 million in phase IV. The airport has an ultimate potential of nearly 30 million passengers per annum,” Parrikar told the ongoing monsoon session of the assembly in a written reply.

The Chief Minister, who holds the civil aviation portfolio also said that the estimated cost of the first phase of the project is Rs. 1,900 crore.

Phase I is expected to be commenced by September 2020, Parrikar said in response to a question by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nilesh Cabral.

Parrikar also said that as per the agreement between the state government and GMR Goa International Airport Limited, the Mopa airport will be developed for passengers as well as cargo by the concessionaire.

The Chief Minister also said the existing Dabolim International Airport, which is a military-operated facility, will continue handling civilian operations “even after the commissioning of the new international airport at Mopa”.