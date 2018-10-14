GoaAir launches second overseas route with this service

GoAir became eligible to fly overseas two years ago

Wadia group budget carrier GoAir Sunday launched its second international route with non-stop air services to Male, the capital city of Maldives, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here.

The city-based airline had made its international debut last Friday with a flight with an Airbus A320Neo plane to tourist hub Phuket in Thailand from New Delhi.

“We welcome Male as a part of our new global network. In light of the significant increase in outgoing tourism from India over the past few years, GoAir introduced direct flight services from Mumbai and New Delhi to Male,” said Cornelis Vriesjwik, chief executive officer, GoAir, in a release.

The Mumbai-Male flight was also operated with an A320Neo aircraft, the airline said.

GoAir became eligible to fly overseas two years ago when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft, which was also the first Airbus A320Neo for the airline.

GoAir, which commenced its domestic operations in November 2005, is the sixth domestic airline to fly international.

National carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express, private carriers Jet Airways, IndiGo and SpiceJet are the other Indian airlines operating flights to overseas destinations.

Besides Mumbai, GoAir will also fly to Male from New Delhi.

The airline will fly three times a week from Mumbai and two times per week from New Delhi, it said, adding that services from Mumbai will be operated on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and from Delhi on Wednesday and Saturday.