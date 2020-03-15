GHIAL signs MoU with SpiceJet, Ras-Al-Khaimah to boost agro-exports

The MoU aims to promote export of agro-products from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and neighbouring countries via Hyderabad.

In line with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s (MoCA’s) Krishi Udan Scheme to give a boost to agro-product exports and to help farmers transport agricultural products hassle-free, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has signed a tri-partite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SpiceJet and Ras-Al-Khaimah International Airport, UAE. The MoU aims to promote export of agro-products from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and neighbouring countries via Hyderabad.

As part of the initiative, GHIAL has collaborated with SpiceJet and Ras-Al-Khaimah International Airport to create a dedicated freight corridor. This will leverage the strong agro- and farming-sector potential from centrally located Telangana and the neighboring regions. This will also facilitate direct marketing access and open up opportunities for both export and import that would benefit the farming community in India, a GHIAL release said. Special arrangements are being made for handling of goods both at export points and destination airports. The target market includes Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Bahrain. Specially designed equipment will be used for transportation of goods through the dedicated freighter aircraft of SpiceJet. Ras-Al-Khaimah international airport would provide infrastructural and local support for the goods and facilitate the onward connection to the West Asian nations. The operations are expected to start from April 2020.

“This MoU is a strategic step to foster the visionary outlook of the government of India, which introduced the Krishi Udan scheme to assist our farmers and extend all the logistic support that enables our farming products reach global destinations. Through this endeavor, we are also collaborating with farmer associations towards enabling a perennial supply of farm products through a dedicated freighter corridor. The MoU will also create a robust platform to harness our agricultural markets and help create an entire ecosystem for exporting perishable agro-products from Hyderabad,” SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL said.

The MoU would promote exports from the region under the Krishi Udaan Scheme and entail extension of support to the agro-trade by achieving operational efficiencies, on-time uplift/delivery and networking. There will be sustained efforts to promote the air-corridor between Telangana and neighbouring states; the UAE and neighbouring countries with time-bound service to the agro exporters.