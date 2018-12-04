From Delhi Metro Airport Express Line to IGI airport T3 – carrying luggage made easy; here’s how

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport has started porter and indoor buggy services from Delhi Airport Express Line’s Terminal 3 station.

Wondering how to carry your luggage from Delhi Metro Airport Express line station to the Delhi Airport? In an attempt to make it easier and convenient for air passengers, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport has started porter and indoor buggy services from Delhi Airport Express Line’s Terminal 3 station. At present, Allways- a Hong Kong-based company, which is a part of Plaza Premium Group has provided around 100 porters at Terminal 3, according to a company spokesperson who was quoted in a TOI report. Recently, the porter service was introduced in a bid to help air passengers carrying a large number of bags as well as to assist the elderly.

According to the spokesperson of the company, this move is ideal when you have elderly air passengers and the luggage can go on the buggy service. In addition to these features, help with immigration as well as lounge facilities is also available, the spokesperson added. Officials, quoted in the report, further added that the porter service will cost Rs 300. Moreover, the company would also provide for other airport check-in facilities.

Mohan Limbu, Regional General Manager, Plaza Premium Group was quoted in the report saying that with more than 60 million passengers travelling via Delhi Airport, Allways links all the services to assist the arrival and departure travellers. Limbu further added that the company also provides meet and greet service, which gives a personalized touch as well as ensures a smooth and hassle-free experience to passengers, be it at arrival, departure or during transit.

Last month, it was reported that IGI airport, which is among the fastest growing major airports over the last four years, has now entered the list of the 20 busiest airports in the world. According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the passenger traffic is expected to reach 95 million in the year 2023 because its expansion plan is on schedule. With its expansion, the airport is going to be the first one in the country to have four runways.