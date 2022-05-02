Flying to or from Mumbai International Airport? Runways to be closed due to pre-monsoon maintenance work; details

Mumbai International Airport Update: Attention air passengers! Runways of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai to be closed for pre-monsoon maintenance work. As part of CSMIA’s monsoon contingency plan, both Mumbai Airport runways – RWY 14/32 and 09/27 will remain non – operational for pre monsoon maintenance and repair works, on 10 May 2022. The runway closure will be from 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM and in this regard, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued. All runway services of Mumbai will International Airport resume as usual from 10 May 2022 post 05:00 PM, according to an official statement.

Thus, flyers have been requested by the airport to check with their respective airlines on their flights scheduled for 10 May 2022. According to CSMIA, the runway closure is an annual practice and a contingency plan on the same helps to maintain operational continuity as well as ensure the safety of passengers.

Last month, it was reported that Ahmedabad Airport made a record as the re-carpeting work on the 3.5 kilometre long runway of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the state of Gujarat was completed in just a span of 75 days. The announcement was made by the airport operator- Adani group. For re-carpeting the runway of the Ahmedabad Airport, two lakh metric tonnes of asphalt were used, while 40,000 cubic meters of concrete were used for the runway drainage system, the airport operator said. A statement issued by the airport operator claimed that it was the fastest re-carpeting work done on any brownfield runway.

Earlier, the project was planned for 200 working days, however, the Adani group had reset the target to 90 working days by increasing the resources. The project team completed the work, subsequently, in just a period of 75 working days while working for 9 hours per day without disturbing the scheduled flights’ operations.