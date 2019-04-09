Flying to get easier! Modi-led BJP promises to double number of functional airports in 5 years

Hindon airport in Ghaziabad was opened in March

Big plans for the aviation infrastructure! The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2019 has promised huge development for the nation’s aviation sector. With regard to the establishment of new airports, the party has promised that in the next five years, that is by the year 2024, they will double the number of functional airports in the country, if voted to power. According to the manifesto, in the year 2014, there were a total of 65 functional airports. While today, there are as many as 101 functional airports in the country. The Modi government aims to double this number.

Meanwhile, in the last one year, several airports have been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state of Sikkim was finally put on the aviation map as PM Modi inaugurated the Pakyong greenfield airport in the state. The airport is spread across 201 acres and is approximately 30 kilometres from the state capital Gangtok. In addition to this, the Hollongi airport was also inaugurated by PM Modi in the state of Arunachal Pradesh in the month of February. The airport becomes imperative for providing regional air-connectivity to the state and for boosting the tourism potential.

Apart from these airports, the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme or the RCS (regional connectivity scheme) was launched by the government in the year 2017, with the objective of making it affordable for the common man to fly. Under the UDAN scheme, the number of regional airports in the country increased significantly. Inaugurated recently, the Hindon Air Force Station in Delhi-NCR will let passengers fly at affordable air ticket prices to places like Pithoragarh, Jaisalmer, Gorakhpur, Allahabad and Kannur. Additionally, popular tourist heartlands like Hampi, Gangtok and Shimla will be easier with the UDAN connectivity flights to these places.

Along with this, Alliance Air, which is the regional arm of the national carrier Air India, had announced that air operations from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad through Nashik will be possible with the UDAN scheme