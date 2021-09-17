Flying to Ahmedabad Airport? SVPIA runway to remain shut on these dates; Check details

The SPVI Airport in Ahmedabad to undergo overlaying and maintenance work.

Ahmedabad Airport Update: Attention flyers! The SPVI Airport in Ahmedabad to undergo overlaying and maintenance work. Due to these works, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, managed by Adani, has proposed to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to shut its runway daily for a duration of nine hours from 3 January 2022 to May 2022. Officials at the SVPI Airport were quoted in an IE report saying that initially, the proposal for maintenance work of the Ahmedabad airport runway was to commence from November 10 this year. However, after keeping into consideration the upcoming festive season, it was shifted to next year, the airport official said.

A spokesperson for SVPI Airport Ahmedabad was quoted in the report saying that initially, the maintenance of the runway and its closure were proposed from 10 November 2021 to 31 May 2022. However, owing to the festive season’s onset as well as feedback from the industry fraternity, the SVPI Airport Ahmedabad is currently evaluating the condition and reducing the closure period in order to make the airport available for its passengers. Accordingly, a revised schedule has already been applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the period from 3 January 2022 till May 2022 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM except on public holidays and Sundays. This is to ensure reduced inconvenience of air passengers as well as a seamless service experience during this period, the airport spokesperson further stated.

According to the SVPI Airport Ahmedabad spokesperson, the overlaying and maintenance work, which will take place next year, will focus on Runway Strip Grading and Slope assessment, Run way Overlaying, Runway End Safety Area (RESA) Grading and Slope assessment, along with construction of stormwater drain as well as reinstallation of signages on maneuvering area, the spokesperson further added.