Flying out of Delhi? You may have to shell out more as IGI airport seeks to hike passenger handling charges

Delhi IGI Airport: Soon, passengers flying out of the national capital may have to shed out more amount of money as the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport operator is likely to hike passenger handling charges. According to a TOI report, a uniform passenger service fee (PSF) of Rs 77 for ‘facilitation’ on each departing passenger has been sought by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). If approved, there will be a hike of Rs 67 and Rs 32 per domestic and international flyer. Since July last year till now, in the form of user development fee (UDF), Rs 10 is paid by each of the domestic flyers and Rs 45 is paid by each of the international flyers.

Last year in the month of July, the UDF for arriving passengers was reduced to zero by the aviation ministry, which earlier ranged between Rs 207 and Rs 933. For departing flyers, the UDF was made Rs 10 and for international flyers, the UDF was made Rs 45. A permission has been sought by DIAL to levy Rs 77 as PSF facilitation, following which the UDF part will be removed.

To Delhi, these charges would be unique, however, in all other parts of the nation, PSF includes another component of Rs 130 that is charged from each flyer in order to cover the cost of security personnel deployment by CISF as well as the state police at airports across the country. The government has been asked to hike this charge by about 50 per cent by both state-run Airports Authority of India and private metro operators. Therefore, a combined hike of anywhere up to Rs 150 per outbound passenger in Delhi including tax could be witnessed due to the hike in facilitation fee and a higher security component of PSF, the report stated.