Flying in and out of Kerala? No daytime flights for 4 months from Cochin International Airport! Check details

Planning a trip to Kerala later this year? Note this big change! Starting November 20, 2019, there will be no flight operations during daytime at the Cochin International Airport. According to the airport operator, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), there will be no daytime flight service for four months due to runway re-carpeting works. A statement issued by the airport stated that as the mandatory runway re-carpeting work of Kochi airport is due in the month of November, CIAL has instructed all the operating airlines to re-schedule their daytime flight services for four months from November 20, 2019 to March 28, 2020. Thus, there will be no flight operations from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM during that period. As per the norms, all airports should re-carpet their runways once in around 10 years. According to a PTI report, the commercial operations at Kochi airport started in 1999 and the runway underwent its first re-carpeting in the year 2009. This is going to be the second re-carpeting work for the 3400 metres long and 60-metre wide runway. The entire re-carpeting work, which includes re-tarring, maintenance and overhauling of the entire stretch of the runway as well as the taxiway will cost Rs 151 crore. According to the report, by the time the runway is handed back for operation, the daily re-tarred portion has to be prepared for aircraft operation. Also, during the re-carpeting work, the Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) system will be upgraded to CAT III from the existing CAT I. The move is said to considerably improve the operational efficiency as well as the aerodrome safety, particularly during low visibility and adverse weather conditions. The spacing of the existing runway centreline lights would be reduced from the existing 30 metres to 15 metres as part of the CAT III lighting system. Also, touch down zone lighting and approach side row lighting will be provided to the runway. The airlines have been directed by the airport operator to re-schedule the timetable for the period in order to provide the updated schedule to passengers who book tickets in advance. Currently, the airport handles 240 aircraft movements a day. As most of the international flights operate from 6:00 PM to 9:00 AM, the re-carpeting work would not affect international traffic in a big way, the statement said. However, around 35 domestic flight services have to be re-scheduled, it added.