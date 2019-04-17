Flying from Bengaluru Airport gets easier! New facility if you have just hand baggage & printed boarding pass

Bengaluru International Airport

Bengaluru Airport offers major comfort to fliers! With an aim to ensure convenience and seamless travel experience for travellers, the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka’s capital has come up with an innovative service for the passengers. From now on, passengers boarding flights from Bengaluru International Airport will be able to enter through a separate gate if they have only hand baggage and printed boarding pass. This move will benefit around 55,000 passengers who board flights from the Bengaluru International Airport on a daily basis.

According to details accessed by Financial Express Online, Gate Number 5 at the Kempegowda airport has been opened exclusively for passengers carrying hand-baggage. The move will help reduce wait time for passengers at the security checkpoint. At present, 23 per cent of overall passengers travel only with hand-baggage and this number is going up, as per Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) that manages the Kempegowda International Airport. The opening of a new gate exclusively for passengers travelling with hand baggage will provide a boost to improve the overall operational efficiency of the airport.

Continuing its development works, Bengaluru International Airport will have a world-class and environment-friendly terminal by 2021. Apart from the terminal, there will be internal road infrastructure, multi-modal transport hub, airport service utilities and a second runway, Financial Express Online had earlier reported. The total cost of the project stands at Rs 13,000 crore. This development programme will provide jobs to 45,000 people and increase the manpower to 25,000, says BIAL.

Recently, Bengaluru Airport authority has revised User Development Fee (UDF) based on an Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) amendment. The UDF for domestic departures was revised from Rs 139 to Rs 306 and the UDF for international departures was increased from Rs 558 to Rs 1,226 as per the latest order. People purchasing tickets from April 16 to August 15 this year must shed extra as the revised charges are applicable for air tickets bought for that period of time.