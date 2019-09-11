Flyers to & from Goa take note! Dabolim airport to remain shut once a week; check timings, dates

Earlier on August 1, Indian Navy held a meeting with the AAI and all airlines operators, including chartered flight operators to discuss the winter flight schedule for Goa airport on weekends. (Representative image)

Goa International Airport (GOI) will remain closed for six hours once in a week, an Indian Navy official was quoted as saying by PTI. The decision has been taken with an aim to repair the runway which has deteriorated following incessant rains, the report said. The Goa airport, which is also known as Dabolim Airport, is part of the naval airbase of INS Hansa. However, the airport doubles up as a civilian facility. as well.

Earlier on August 1, Indian Navy held a meeting with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and all airlines operators, including chartered flight operators to discuss the winter flight schedule for Goa airport on weekends. This was needed in order to facilitate periodic maintenance of the Goa airport’s runway, the Indian Navy official said.

The official said that the heavy rains during this monsoon season have adversely affected the runway surface.

From when will Goa airport be shut once a week?

All stakeholders agreed on the requirement of runway maintenance slot of six hours. It has been decided that every Saturday, the airport will be closed from 6.30 am to 12.30 pm, the official said. This will start on November 2.

Indian Navy has stated that several major airports across India have runway maintenance slots of six to seven hours. The six-hour slot to maintain the runway surface has become absolutely necessary and the Indian Navy wanted to ensure “satisfactory condition” of the runway surface, the official was quoted as saying.

Keeping in mind the proposed maintenance slot, all other airline operators were offered additional slots to cater to their requirements. The changes will affect a flight of chartered operator Thomson Airways from the United Kingdom. However, all operators accepted the additional slots. Indian Navy said that it has always been accommodating civil or chartered flights during military slots in case of delays and other contingencies, the IAF official said. IAF said that maintenance of the runway is vital for the safe operations and safety of passengers, IAF official said.