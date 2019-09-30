Flyers alert! Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport update – main runway to be closed from this date

The main runway of the airport will remain closed from 1 November 2019 to end of March 2020, except on Sundays.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport: Planning to fly to and from Mumbai in the coming months? If yes, then you might have to cancel, postpone or think through your plan. The main runway of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain closed for operations for five months. According to an official quoted in a PTI report, due to repair work, the main runway of the airport will remain closed from 1 November 2019 to end of March 2020, except on Sundays. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai is the country’s second busiest airport and also the world’s busiest single-runway airport, handling nearly 1,000 aircraft movements per day.

According to the official quoted in the report, the airport’s main runway will be re-carpeted. The move of shutting down the runway for a period of five months is likely to cause inconvenience to passengers as airlines may have to curtail their schedules. An airport spokesperson said in a statement that starting from November 2019 to March 2020, the airport’s main runway 09/27 will not be available for six days a week- Mondays to Saturdays between 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM, because of major rehabilitation and re-carpeting works at the runway.

However, during this period, the airport’s secondary runway 14/32 will be available for aircraft operations. Moreover, the main runway of the Mumbai Airport will also be available for operations on all Sundays as well as on these days- December 25, January 1, January 15, February 19, February 21, March 10 and March 25, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the airline- GoAir in a statement said that in a bid to minimize inconvenience to passengers, it is working with the airport operator to finalize an effective flight schedule for flyers. The airline operates a total of 96 flights to/from the financial capital every day.