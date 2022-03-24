FlyBig to serve small & remote regions; Will get 10 aircraft of De Havilland Canada Twin Otter 400 Series

The De Havilland Canada Twin Otter 400 Series has a proven track record of dependable operations, safety as well as versatility, which includes the ability to descend on land or water.

On Thursday, the newest scheduled commuter airline of India, Flybig said in a bid to serve small and remote regions, it has signed a letter of intent to acquire up to 10 aircraft of De Havilland Canada Twin Otter 400 Series. The airline operates commercial flight services to destinations in the South, Central and Northeast under the UDAN Scheme, a PTI report said. According to FlyBig, the De Havilland Canada Twin Otter 400 Series has a proven track record of dependable operations, safety as well as versatility, which includes the ability to descend on land or water. Captain Sanjay Mandavia, CMD of the FlyBig airline, and Yogesh Garg, Director, Sales – Asia Pacific, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, signed the letter of intent.

Mandavia was quoted in the report saying that it is a strategic and necessary acquisition. According to him, it will be a valuable asset for the airline in its quest to provide last-mile connectivity to the hinterlands of the country. This will provide competitive thrust as well as open a niche travel segment in the country’s aviation industry as it can be used over water as well to promote tourism. He further stated that the De Havilland Twin Series Otter 400 aircraft has the potential to offer last-mile connectivity to India’s inaccessible geographical destinations.

Meanwhile, Philippe Poutissou, vice-president (sales and marketing), De Havilland Canada, was quoted in the report saying that they are very excited to be working with the airline FlyBig to link under-served destinations in India that currently rely on inconvenient as well as inefficient modes of transportation. According to the report, the Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft is a 19-seater aircraft that would meet a wide range of requirements in the ever-expanding aviation market of the country, opening up access to new commuter and coastal as well as island-hopping routes.