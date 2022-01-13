Fly to Rajasthan! Cover Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur in one IRCTC package; See flight details, prices

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering a 6 nights/7days air tour package called “Rajasthan Regalia” from 18 March 2022 to 24 March 2022.

IRCTC Rajasthan Regalia Tour Package: Travel and explore Rajasthan like never before! From the “City of Lakes” to the “Blue city”, experience the rich cultural heritage of the state with an all-inclusive tour package. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering a 6 nights/7days air tour package called “Rajasthan Regalia” from 18 March 2022 to 24 March 2022. The journey will cover exotic cities in Rajasthan including Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner. Flight number 6E-349/5313 will depart from Cochin on 18 March 2022 at 10:05 AM and reach Udaipur at 5:10 PM. While Flight Number 6E-5362/6301 will depart from Jodhpur on 24 March 2022 at 1:00 PM and reach Cochin at 9:05 PM.

According to IRCTC, Single occupancy will cost Rs 41100, Double occupancy will cost Rs 31000, Triple occupancy will cost Rs 29800, Child with bed (5 to 11 years) occupancy will cost Rs 26300, Child without bed occupancy (5 to 11 years) will cost Rs 21910 and Child without bed (2 to 4 years) occupancy will cost Rs 18300. The Rajasthan Regalia Tour Package will include air tickets by Indigo Airlines in Economy Class (Cochin-Udaipur and Jodhpur-Cochin), Hotel accommodation for two nights at Udaipur, two nights at Jodhpur, one night at Desert Camp in Jaisalmer and one night at Bikaner, six Breakfasts and six Dinners, services of IRCTC Tour Escort, transfers and sightseeing as per the tour itinerary on SIC basis by vehicle, driver allowance, parking, toll and all applicable taxes for these services.

For ticket cancellation, passengers can log in to their IRCTC account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket they want to cancel and then cancel the booked ticket from their booked history. However, ticket cancellation is possible only on the official IRCTC website http://www.irctctourism.com, and is not on PRS counters, the e-ticketing corporation said.