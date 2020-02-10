Fly to Itanagar soon! AAI awards construction work for Hollongi greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh

The foundation stone for the Hollongi greenfield airport project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9, 2019. (representative image)

Hollongi greenfield airport: Air travel connectivity for Itanagar soon! The Airports Authority of India recently stated that the greenfield airport project at Hollongi in the state of Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded to a Gujarat-based construction company, which will pave the way for its completion within a period of 30 months. According to a recent PTI report, the AAI (Airports Authority of India) stated in a letter to the state government that the work for the greenfield airport project has been awarded to Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Private Limited of Ahmedabad, through the tender process. The construction work of the airport, once awarded, has to be completed within a span of 30 months.

After the physical completion of the work, the construction firm will enter into supplementary agreements with the Airports Authority of India for the operation as well as maintenance for a period of seven years. The tender for the terminal building of the airport project is also in the pipeline, according to an official communique quoted in the report.

Hollongi greenfield airport project: Details