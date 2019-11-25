Fly to Aurangabad from Delhi, Bengaluru with new SpiceJet flights; check schedule, key details

Earlier on October 8, SpiceJet started a daily non-stop flight on Delhi-Aurangabad route. Aurangabad was the 53rd domestic destination of the no-frills airline

Delhi-Aurangabad, Bengaluru-Aurangabad flights: Air connectivity to Aurangabad in Maharashtra gets a big boost as two new non-stop flights to and from Delhi and Bengaluru have commenced from today, that is, November 25. While the flight between Aurangabad and Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) will be daily, the one between Aurangabad and Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru will be available on six days a week.

“SpiceJet will operate flight services on Delhi-Aurangabad, Bengaluru-Aurangabad routes. Air India and TruJet already operate flights from the Aurangabad Airport. IndiGo will also start operating flights from Aurangabad soon. Currently, there are 8 flights that are being operated from the Aurangabad Airport, including weekly-thrice flights,” Aurangabad Airport Director DG Salve told Financial Express.com.

Delhi-Aurangabad, Bengaluru-Aurangabad flights schedule: The SpiceJet flight will depart from New Delhi at 8:45 AM and will reach Aurangabad at 10:35 AM. The return flight will depart from Aurangabad at 11:05 AM and is scheduled to reach Delhi at 12:50 PM. Flights will be available on seven days.

Bengaluru-Aurangabad flight will depart from Kempegowda International Airport at 10:10 AM and land at Aurangabad at noon. The return flight will depart from Aurangabad at 12:20 PM and will reach Bengaluru at 2:10 PM. It will be available on all days except Tuesday.

Earlier on October 8, SpiceJet started a daily non-stop flight on Delhi-Aurangabad route. Aurangabad was the 53rd domestic destination of the no-frills airline.

Aurangabad Airport details

Aurangabad Airport has a peak hour passenger handling capacity of 500 passengers, the Aurangabad Airport Director told Financial Express.com. The airport is managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which is a mini Ratna public sector enterprise. The airport has 4 boarding gates for domestic flights. It has 20 check-in counters, 8 immigration counters, 3 counters for customs, and 2 counters for security.

Aurangabad is considered as one of the popular tourist destinations. Top tourist spots are the Ajanta And Ellora Caves, Aurangabad Caves, Jain Temple, Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, Jayakwadi Dam, Bhadra Maruti Temple, Bibi Ka Maqbara etc.