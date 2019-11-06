Fly from Hindon airport to Karnataka’s Hubli at affordable prices! Check schedule, fares of new flights

Earlier on October 11, the first flight was launched between Hindon civil airport and Pithoragarh Airstrip (NNS).

Fly from Hindon airport to Karnataka’s Hubli! Delhi-NCR’s second airport, Hindon Airport (VIDX) in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, has started its second flight operations from today. Star Air has started non-stop flights between Hubli Airport in Hubballi to Hindon on November 6. Star Air will operate 3 flights per week between these two destinations. The airline has announced that fares would start from Rs 3699/- and bookings have already opened. The flight will depart from the Hubli Airport (HBX) in Hubballi at 1.05 PM and will arrive at Hindon Airport at 3.45 PM. The Star Air flight from Hindon Airport will depart at 4.10 PM and arrive at Hubballi at 6.50 PM. The flights are available on Wednesday and Thursday. On Saturdays, the Star Air flight from Hubballi will depart at 11.50 AM and reach Hindon Airport at 2.30 PM. The Star Air flight will depart from Hindon Airport at 3 PM and will reach Hubballi at 5.40 PM.

The CEO of Star Air, Simran Singh Tiwana, has said that the flight between Hindon and Hubballi is the longest one under the Modi government’s flagship programme ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik-Regional Connectivity Scheme’ (UDAN-RCS) scheme. The Hindon-Hubballi flight is the first one connecting Delhi-NCR with northern Karnataka, she stated.

Earlier on October 11, the first flight was launched between Hindon civil airport and Pithoragarh Airstrip (NNS). Booking for the inaugural flight began on the day of Dussehra, Vijaya Dashami which was October 8.

While Start Air is operating flights between Hindon and Hubballi, Heritage Aviation has been providing flight connectivity between Hindon and Pithoragarh. While flights for Hubballi in Karnataka and Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand have started, in the coming months more RCS-UDAN routes will be added from the Hindon airport to Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, Kannur in Kerala, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Jamnagar in Gujarat, Nasik in Maharashtra, and Kalaburgi (Gulbarga) in Karnataka.

The newly-built Hindon airport has a terminal area of 5425 sqm. It has a peak hour handling capacity of 300 passengers. The civil enclave has eight check-in counters. Car parking can accommodate 90 cars. The total cost of the project was Rs 40 crore.