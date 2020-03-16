Fly from Belagavi to Ajmer via Indore in just 3 hours at affordable flight rates under UDAN; schedule here

From Indore, the flight will depart at 3 PM reaching Kishanganj at 4:05 PM whereas from Kishanganj it will commence at 4:30 PM and reach Indore at 5:35 PM.

Fly from Belagavi to Ajmer via Indore under UDAN scheme! A direct flight connecting the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh Indore and Kishangarh in the state of Rajasthan has been made operational under the central government’s UDAN scheme. The flight was flagged off by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday adding it to the list of 268 routes that have been made operational under the Modi government’s air connectivity scheme for tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Ajmer, one of the most culturally rich cities in India falls in the close vicinity of Kishangarh.

Belagavi-Indore-Kishangarh flights under UDAN: Schedule

The Indore-Kishangarh route was awarded to airliner Star Air in the third round auction of the UDAN scheme. The frequency of the flight has been kept at three times a week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from both sides. From Indore, the flight will depart at 3 PM reaching Kishanganj at 4:05 PM whereas from Kishanganj the flight will commence at 4:30 PM and reach Indore at 5:35 PM.

Star Air has already been operating on another UDAN route from Indore to Belagavi in Karnataka and the same route will now be extended up to Rajasthan’s Kishangarh, the government press release said. In other words, the route has not only connected the central city of Indore with the Western city in Rajasthan but has also linked Kishangarh with the southern city of Belagavi in Karnataka.

The hopping flight between Belagavi to Kishangarh will depart from Belagavi at 1:10 PM to reach Indore at 2:40 PM, which would then depart from Indore at 3:00 PM to reach Kishangarh at 4:05 PM. The return flight from Kishangarh will depart at 4:30 PM to reach Indore at 5:35 PM and finally reach Belagavi at 7:35 PM.

Ajmer which is around 30 kilometres from Kishangarh hosts the famous Ajmer Sharif shrine which is visited by people cutting across religion from all parts of the country. The city also boasts of a rare religious pilgrimage of Lord Brihma called Pushkar Lake along with Nine Planets temple.

The city is dotted with famous tourist places as well including Phool Mahal Palace and Roopangarh fort. What would earlier take as many as 12 hours to reach Kishanganj via road from Indore would only take an hour’s time. Similarly, the 24 hour journey from Belagavi to Kishanganj would now be reduced to mere 3 hours.

Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) is a regional air connectivity scheme launched by the Modi government in the year 2017. As the name suggests it envisages to revive small town airports connecting them with the metropolitan cities along with making air travel affordable for the common man of the country.

The airlines which win the air routes under UDAN scheme get exclusive access of the route. A fraction of the seats on each flight are reserved at affordable maximum of Rs 2500 for an hour of flight. The government provides subsidy to the airline to compensate for their losses in this regard.