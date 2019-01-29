Fly from Ahmedabad and Hyderabad to Nashik in less than Rs 2,500! Alliance Air to start flights under UDAN

Alliance Air has announced air operations from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad to Nashik from February 1

Now fly easily from Ahmedabad and Hyderabad with cheap, affordable flights as Modi government’s UDAN scheme diversifies its wings! Alliance Air, which is the regional arm of the national carrier Air India has announced air operations from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad to Nashik from February 1, according to a recent PTI report. The new service is part of the government’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) aimed at making air travel convenient and affordable for common citizens. For the new service which is under this scheme, the air fares have been capped at Rs 2,500 for an under one-hour flight, according to Alliance Air.

According to the report, Alliance Air will deploy the 70-seater ATR-72 to operate air services on the new route. While air services on the Hyderabad-Nashik route will be operated on a daily basis, the flights on the Nashik-Ahmedabad route will run on all days except Sundays.The Delhi-based airline operates around 100 flights connecting 53 destinations through Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vizag and Chennai hubs. Also, Alliance Air has been awarded a total of 43 routes under the first two phases of the UDAN scheme. It bagged 17 routes in the first phase and a total of 26 routes in the second phase. Alliance Air has already started air services on all 17 routes which were awarded to it, in the first phase.

The business sector in the country has been demanding for air connectivity from Nashik for a long time. These flights by Alliance Air would offer connectivity to other domestic as well as major international connections from Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Recently, popular tourist destinations like Hampi in Karnataka, Gangtok in Sikkim, Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh got connected by the UDAN scheme as well. In order to include the unserved and underserved airports on the country’s aviation map, UDAN scheme launched new regional air connectivity for these tourist areas. For this, new airline services have started in over 120 air routes to 37 unserved and underserved airports.