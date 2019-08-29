Ensure quick supply of spare engines to avoid grounding of aircraft: DGCA to Pratt and Whitney

DGCA chief Arun Kumar met the executives of IndiGo and Go Air on Wednesday over the engine troubles.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday directed Pratt and Whitney (P&W) to ensure quick availability of its spare engines to prevent grounding of aircraft at IndiGo and GoAir due to technical snags.

Both budget carriers have been facing glitches in the PW1100G-JM engines that powers 127 of their A320 planes since 2016. There have been cases of flight shutdown and engine vibrations due to which IndiGo and Go Air planes had to make landing soon after take-off.

The DGCA had ordered grounding of 11 A320 Neos in March 2018 over safety concerns. While IndiGo has 92 such aircraft in its fleet, GoAir presently operates 35 of these planes. DGCA chief Arun Kumar met the executives of IndiGo and Go Air on Wednesday over the engine troubles.

Ruling out a knee-jerk reaction to completely shut the faulty aircraft operations, the aviation safety regulator said that most of the engine issues have been addressed. Around 40% of the country’s domestic seat capacity is powered by Neo engine planes.

“The manufacturer is in the process of implementing mitigation actions in respect to gear box failure, low pressure turbine failure and engine vibration. DGCA assures all its stakeholders that we are alive to the situation and take the harshest action, should the need arise,” the DGCA said.