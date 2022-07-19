scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Engine snags on two Go First flights, both planes grounded

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the incidents and both the planes will fly only when cleared by the regulator.

Written by PTI
go first planes grounded
There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month. (File)

Go First’s Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced engine snags on Tuesday and both planes were grounded by aviation regulator DGCA, officials said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the incidents and both the planes will fly only when cleared by the regulator, the officials said.

Go First’s Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi as a fault was observed in engine number 2 on Tuesday, DGCA officials said. Go First’s Srinagar-Delhi flight also returned to Srinagar after the aircraft’s engine number 2 showed a fault mid-air.

Also Read

Go First did not respond to PTI’s request for statement on this matter.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

More Stories on
Aviation
DGCA

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Airlines Aviation