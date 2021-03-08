Eco-friendly, driverless taxi pods in consideration for connectivity to upcoming Noida Airport in Jewar

For the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, development work is underway.

Jewar Airport: Commuting to and from the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh to be convenient as for last-mile connectivity of passengers, driverless personal rapid transport (PRT) or pod taxis could be considered, said BJP leader and Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh. In several western countries, these hi-tech pod taxis are used, which are pro-environment, cost-effective and convenient, Singh was quoted saying in a PTI report. Singh further said UP CM Yogi Adityanath has been apprised of the idea of having taxi pods for better connectivity between Jewar-Greater Noida. The CM’s thrust is on having futuristic transport mode and on this route, taxi pods can be more viable than metro trains as they are eco-friendly, cost-effective and offer last-mile connectivity, he said.

According to Singh, the accident rate in pod taxis is zero. As they are battery-operated, there is no carbon emission. The facility, with pre-fabricated construction, could be established on the route in two months. One pod taxi can carry five to six passengers, so it is more viable than buses that run with empty seats. The Jewar legislator said other than the airport, a film city will be developed in Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway. Also, a heritage city is being developed till Vrindavan while several multinational firms are also planning facilities in the region, which makes pod taxi system more practical for commutation, Singh added.

CEO of Ultra PRT, India and the Middle East, Nitin Kumar was quoted in the report saying that the cost of construction for pod taxis’ system would cost five times less than it does in developing a metro or train route. According to Kumar, these eco-friendly self-driven pod taxis operate on battery or hydrogen. These pod taxis occupy less space, hence, they are naturally suitable for cities in India and have viability in the future as well.

As per Ultra PRT's estimates, one km route construction for pod taxis could cost about Rs 40-45 crore against an amount of Rs 250-350 crore for Mass Rapid Transport, Rs 135-150 crore for Light Rail Transit, and Rs 40-45 crore for Bus Rapid Transport.