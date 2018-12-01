Drone flying becomes reality from today: Here’s all you need to know

There are five categories of drones categorized by weight, namely nano, micro, small, medium and large. (Reuters)

From today, individuals and companies can fly drones in the country. However, there are some rules and regulations that people need to keep in mind while operating remotely piloted aircraft system. As per the regulation, there are five categories of drones categorized by weight, namely nano, micro, small, medium and large. All drones except nano and those owned by NTRO, ARC and central intelligence agencies are to be registered and issued with Unique Identification Number.

Dos & Don’ts by DGCA

What you need to do

Obtain Unique Identification Number from DGCA for operating in controlled airspace and affix it on your drone.

Ensure your drone is Digital Sky “No Permission- No Take off” compliant and take permission before each flight through Digital Sky Platform.

Ensure drone is in good condition and fit for flying safely. Keep an eye on interference — which can be from mobile devices or blockage of signals.

Fly your drones only during daylight — after sunrise to before sunset. Fly in good weather which lets you not only operate your drone better but also keep track of it in the air.

Always be within visual range of your drone and be aware of airspace restrictions/ no drone areas. Keep local police informed about your drone flying activity and if you are ever approached by police provide all requisite information.

What you can’t do

Don’t fly Nano drones above 50ft and Micro above 200ft from the ground level. The maximum limit for all drones is 400ft.

Ensure your drone is not near other aircraft (manned or unmanned). Don’t fly drones near airports and heliports.

Don’t fly drones over groups of people, public events or stadiums full of people without permission. You are also advised to keep your drones away from government facilities, military bases or over/ near any no-drone zones.

Don’t fly drones over private property unless permission is given. Don’t drop or carry hazardous material

Users are advised to not fly drone under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Drones should not be operated from a moving vehicle, ship or aircraft.

Drone operations through Digital Platform: Drone operations will be enabled through Digital Sky Platform. The operations will be based on No Permission, No Take-off. The details including links for the digital sky platform shall are available on DGCA website.

No Drone Zones: Drone flying is restricted in some areas under ‘No Drone Zones’. Among the places where drones are not allowed are airports, near an international border, Vijay Chowk in Delhi, state secretariat complex in state capitals, and strategic locations/vital and military installations.