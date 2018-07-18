Double digit growth continues: Domestic air passenger traffic grows 18.36% at 113.25 lakh in June

National carrier Air India saw a drop both in the number of passengers it flew and in market share, besides recording the lowest on-time performance among all the operators. (Reuters)

Domestic airlines flew 17.57 lakh more passengers in June at 113.25 lakh, compared with 95.68 lakh in the same month last year, registering a growth of 18.36 per cent, according to a DGCA data. However, the passenger load factor in June has shown a declining trend compared to the previous month, primarily due to the end of tourist season, as per the latest passengers traffic data released by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today.

IndiGo maintained its market leader position once again, carrying the highest number of passengers at 46.3 lakh, and cornering 41.3 per cent pie of the total domestic traffic, followed by Jet Airways, which flew 15.12 lakh passengers, grabbing a 13.3 per cent share, as per the data. IndiGo also remained the most punctual airline in the month of June, with 84.1 per cent of its flights arriving and departing on-time from four key airports.

However, rival SpiceJet for the 39th month in row carried the highest loads (93.4 per cent) across its aircraft. National carrier Air India saw a drop both in the number of passengers it flew and in market share, besides recording the lowest on-time performance among all the operators.

It carried 14.11 lakh passengers across the domestic network in June, thereby reducing its market share to 12.5 per cent. Meanwhile, passengers carried by domestic airlines during the January to June period stood at 684.83 lakh, compared with 561.55 lakh during the year-ago period, clocking a 21.95 per cent growth.